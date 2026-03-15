Gavin Newsom Says Trump's 'Secret Police Are Terrorizing Our Communities,' Cites Disturbing Case Of Abandoned Child

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) accused President Donald Trump and associate Greg Bovino of deploying "secret police" in the state, highlighting a harrowing case of a child left alone after his parents disappeared at work.

Trump-Linked ‘Secret Police’ Allegedly Target California Communities

On Saturday, in a post on X, Newsom wrote, "I met with a kid whose parents disappeared while they were at their jobs of 25 years."

He added, "Greg Bovino and Donald Trump's secret police are terrorizing our communities."

In an accompanying video, the governor described the scene in Southern California communities he says were "literally on edge, torn asunder."

He recounted meeting a child in Ventura County whose parents vanished while working at a meat and vegetable packing plant.

"He didn’t even know how to get back into his home… He didn’t even know how to feed himself," Newsom said.

Newsom described the law enforcement personnel as "mass men, secret police. No markings, oath of office to the President United States, not the Constitution of the United States."

He added that the raids and their aftermath compelled him to "put a mirror up to Trump… We started to fight fire with fire… None of this is normal. It’s not normal."

California Faces Legal, Energy And Cost-Of-Living Challenges

Last week, the Trump administration sued California, led by Newsom, over what it called an "illegal electric vehicle (EV) mandate," claiming the state's rules violated federal law.

Sean Duffy joined the effort, criticizing Newsom's policies as a "radical EV fantasy" and promising to hold the state accountable.

The company urged policymakers, including Newsom, to reconsider the regulations.

Last month, families continued leaving California due to high costs. A couple who moved to Nashville highlighted the affordability crisis.

Newsom defended the state's economic leadership in industries like AI, robotics, and agriculture, citing policies such as $11 insulin, universal healthcare, subsidized childcare, debt-free college for most UC and CSU graduates, higher minimum wages, and expanded paid leave.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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