FCC's Brendan Carr Warns Broadcasters 'Will Lose Their Licenses' If They Don't 'Operate In Public Interest'

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr warned that broadcasters risk losing their licenses if they continue spreading misinformation, echoing President Donald Trump's attacks on mainstream media.

Trump And Carr Target Mainstream Media

On Saturday, in a post on X, Carr shared Trump's statement.

"Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions—also known as the fake news—have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up," he wrote.

He added, "The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not."

Carr also emphasized the business implications, noting that "trust in legacy media has now fallen to an all time low of just 9% and are ratings disasters," and urged networks to regain credibility with the public.

Trump, in a Truth Social post, accused major news outlets of misrepresenting a story about five tanker planes allegedly damaged in Saudi Arabia.

"Four of the five had virtually no damage, and are already back in service," he wrote.

"The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal (in particular), and other Lowlife Papers and Media actually want us to lose the War."

Trump concluded by saying, "The People of our Country understand what is happening far better than the Fake News Media!"

The FCC regulates television and radio stations by issuing licenses that allow them to use public airwaves, which must be periodically renewed, reported Business Insider.

Under Chairman Carr, the agency has signaled a tougher stance on broadcast content, citing its "public interest" requirement and a rarely used "news distortion" rule as potential tools to scrutinize programming amid growing disputes over political coverage.

Trump, Carr Criticize Major Media Outlets

Last year, Carr faced criticism after reposting a Truth Social message from President Trump attacking late-night host Seth Meyers and urging NBC to fire him, prompting questions online about the FCC chairman amplifying such remarks.

Trump has also targeted major media outlets, including Paramount Global and CBS.

He accused "60 Minutes" of misrepresenting his views on Ukraine and Greenland and said he was "honored" to be suing the program, CBS and Paramount over alleged fraudulent reporting.

Trump also urged Carr to hold the network accountable and impose penalties.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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