Chris Murphy Says 'Trump Has Lost Control Of This War,' Warns Strait Of Hormuz Closure Could Spark Global Recession

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) warned that President Donald Trump has "lost control" of the ongoing conflict with Iran, saying the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is driving oil prices higher and could spark a broader regional war.

Trump Miscalculates Iran, Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Escalates

On Saturday, Murphy, in a post on X, outlined what he called the four biggest crises stemming from the conflict.

"It's crystal clear now that Trump has lost control of this war. He badly misjudged Iran's ability to retaliate. The region is on fire," Murphy wrote.

He said Trump assumed Iran would not close the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route, a miscalculation with potentially global consequences.

"If the Strait stays closed, a global recession will result. It actually may already be too late. Gas prices are the first to spike, but food prices are next," he said.

Murphy highlighted the challenges of containing Iran's drone and missile attacks.

"We can destroy Iran's missiles but not all their drones, and war today is drone war," he wrote.

He noted that Gulf states are running out of interceptors to defend critical oil infrastructure, leaving the region increasingly vulnerable. He also warned of escalating regional tensions.

"A broader, regional war is breaking out as Iranian proxies in Lebanon hit Israel and those in Iraq target the U.S.," Murphy said, adding that further conflict in Yemen and Syria could expand the crisis.

Trump Rejects Iran Ceasefire, Secures Strait Of Hormuz

President Trump said he had declined Iran's offer to negotiate a ceasefire, citing unsatisfactory terms, and hinted at the possibility of additional strikes on the country.

He added that multiple nations would join the U.S. in sending warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for one-fifth of global oil, open after Iran's attempted closure.

Trump noted that even with Iran's forces weakened, Tehran could still disrupt traffic using drones, mines, or short-range missiles.

He named China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the U.K. as part of the naval effort.

Trump's adviser David Sacks warned that continued escalation could have catastrophic regional consequences and suggested the U.S. should declare victory and withdraw, citing Iran's weakened military.

On Friday, Trump also said he believed Vladimir Putin may have been providing limited support to Iran, drawing a parallel to U.S. backing of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock