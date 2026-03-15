US Embassy In Baghdad Warns Americans: 'Leave Now If You Are There' As Iran-Aligned Militias Escalate Attacks

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad warned American citizens to leave Iraq immediately as attacks by Iran-aligned militias escalate across the country, including in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

US Citizens At Risk In Iraq

On Saturday, in a post on X, the embassy issued a security alert highlighting repeated attacks on U.S. facilities, businesses, and foreign-targeted hotels.

"Iran-aligned terrorist militias have encouraged and conducted indiscriminate attacks on U.S. citizens and targets associated with the United States throughout Iraq," the statement said.

The embassy noted that the International Zone in central Baghdad remains closed due to repeated attacks, and the areas around Erbil International Airport and the U.S. Consulate are at ongoing risk from missiles, drones, and rockets.

"Do not attempt to come to the embassy in Baghdad or the consulate general in Erbil in light of the ongoing risk," the alert stated.

The notice reaffirmed the Level 4: Do Not Travel warning for Iraq, advising Americans: "Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. Leave now if you are there."

It added that Iran-aligned militias pose a "significant threat to public safety" and could impede Iraqi authorities' response in emergencies.

Iran Leadership, US Military Tensions, Iraq Politics

Last week, world leaders congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on becoming Iran's Supreme Leader.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised his "immense courage and selflessness," while leaders from Pakistan, Oman, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Iraq expressed support and hopes for regional stability and strengthened diplomatic ties.

Last month, Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) moved to compel a vote on their War Powers Resolution, requiring congressional approval for any U.S. military action against Iran, citing reports of a likely U.S.-Israeli strike.

The U.S. also expanded its air power in the Middle East, deploying F-35s, F-22s, a second aircraft carrier, and additional defense systems, marking the largest presence since the 2003 Iraq invasion.

Officials said the buildup allowed for a possible sustained air campaign against Iran, though President Donald Trump had not yet decided on a strike.

Earlier this year, Trump warned Iraq against reappointing Nouri al-Maliki as Prime Minister, citing potential chaos and poverty, and signaled the U.S. might withdraw support if Maliki returned.

He stressed that Iraq's success, prosperity, and freedom depended on U.S. assistance.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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