Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
President Donald Trump Departs The White House For A Trip To Pennsylvania
March 14, 2026 11:24 PM 2 min read

Trump Rejects Iran's Ceasefire Offer, Hints At More Strikes: 'We May Hit It A Few More Times Just For Fun'

President Donald Trump stated he has declined Iran’s offer to negotiate a ceasefire, citing unsatisfactory terms. He also hinted at the possibility of more strikes on Iran.

Trump Rejects Iran’s Peace Offer

In a recent telephone interview with NBC News, Trump said that Iran had expressed a desire to negotiate a peace deal, but he rejected it “because the terms aren't good enough yet.” The President did not specify what changes would make the terms acceptable, NBC News reported on Saturday.

Trump's Stance on Russia-Ukraine Negotiations

He further criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating that he was more challenging to negotiate with than Russian President Vladimir Putin in efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump’s comments come after the U.S. eased sanctions on Russian oil, drawing criticism from global leaders.

U.S.-Iran Tensions and Global Oil Risks

The U.S. president’s comments come amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Trump has warned Iran that the U.S. will soon get the Hormuz Strait open, safe and free, and has called for a naval effort involving nations affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the strait.

However, Trump's White House AI czar, David Sacks, has warned that the U.S. strategy in Iran could lead to catastrophic outcomes and called for a negotiated off-ramp.

The worsening conflict between the U.S. and Iran have crippled the global oil supply.

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved