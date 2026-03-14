Trump Rejects Iran's Ceasefire Offer, Hints At More Strikes: 'We May Hit It A Few More Times Just For Fun'

President Donald Trump stated he has declined Iran’s offer to negotiate a ceasefire, citing unsatisfactory terms. He also hinted at the possibility of more strikes on Iran.

Trump Rejects Iran’s Peace Offer

In a recent telephone interview with NBC News, Trump said that Iran had expressed a desire to negotiate a peace deal, but he rejected it “because the terms aren't good enough yet.” The President did not specify what changes would make the terms acceptable, NBC News reported on Saturday.

Trump's Stance on Russia-Ukraine Negotiations

He further criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating that he was more challenging to negotiate with than Russian President Vladimir Putin in efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump’s comments come after the U.S. eased sanctions on Russian oil, drawing criticism from global leaders.

U.S.-Iran Tensions and Global Oil Risks

The U.S. president’s comments come amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Trump has warned Iran that the U.S. will soon get the Hormuz Strait open, safe and free, and has called for a naval effort involving nations affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the strait.

However, Trump's White House AI czar, David Sacks, has warned that the U.S. strategy in Iran could lead to catastrophic outcomes and called for a negotiated off-ramp.

The worsening conflict between the U.S. and Iran have crippled the global oil supply.

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