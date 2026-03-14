US Army Awards Anduril Up To $20 Billion Enterprise Contract

The U.S. Army has awarded Anduril Industries a new enterprise contract, which aims to streamline operations, reduce administrative costs and expedite the deployment of essential capabilities to Warfighters and other U.S. Government stakeholders.

A Single Framework Replaces 120+ Contracts

The 10-year contract with the California-based defense technology company includes a five-year base period and a five-year optional ordering period, with a total estimated value of up to $20 billion. The announcement stated that this amount represents the maximum potential value, not an obligated amount.

This strategic move, which was announced by the U.S. Army on Friday, is aimed at consolidating the management of Anduril’s commercially available technologies, which were previously handled through more than 120 separate procurement actions by the Department of War.

Eliminating Redundancies, Cutting Costs

The new enterprise contract will merge these contracts and agreements into a single contractual framework, eliminating pass-through charges on subcontracts.

According to the press release, this approach will reduce procurement timelines, ensuring rapid access to cutting-edge software platforms, integrated hardware, data and compute infrastructure, and a full range of ancillary support services for soldiers.

Gabe Chiulli, chief technology officer for the Office of the Chief Information Officer, said, “Enterprise contracts allow us to consolidate software agreements, eliminate redundancies, and accelerate delivery of critical tools.”

Broader Defense-AI Tensions

The U.S. Army's decision to award Anduril Industries an enterprise contract marks a development in the defense technology sector. The move aligns with the Army's ongoing efforts to modernize its technology infrastructure and provide personnel with faster access to advanced solutions.

The announcement comes as Anthropic, another AI company, filed a lawsuit against the Department of War after the Pentagon asked the company to remove its restrictions on AI use, including limits on lethal autonomous warfare, and replace them with a broad ‘all lawful use' policy.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.