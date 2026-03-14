Scaramucci: 'The Markets and Trump Have a Codependent Relationship'

Scaramucci's core argument is that Trump and markets move in a feedback loop, with each side watching the other for signals. In a post on X, Scaramucci described an "off-ramp" where Trump can declare victory at any time and set up conditions for de-escalation.

How Trump And Markets Fuel Each Other

In the post, Scaramucci sketched a sequence that would aim to calm energy markets: reopening the Strait, naval escorts involving France and the U.S., and an insurance backstop meant to help bring crude prices down. He also argued the key constraint is that oil flows don't normalize until fighting stops.

Scaramucci tied that market sensitivity to a specific timeline claim from Mike Novogratz, saying he expects the conflict to be broadly finished within a week. Scaramucci added that, in his view, Trump could label that outcome a win and spark a rally that looks "like that was the plan all along."

That idea of a narrative shift snapping prices higher mirrors Scaramucci's broader market framework from his bear-market posts, where he has said bottoms can form while pessimism is loud because many investors are still positioned too cautiously. He has also said he has lived through nine bear markets and has seen mood swing past what fundamentals justify.

Geopolitical Tensions Impacting Energy Prices

This backdrop highlights the geopolitical sensitivity surrounding energy supply, particularly as tensions rise over the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping channel for global oil. Such dynamics could further complicate Trump’s narrative of market recovery, as energy prices remain a pivotal factor in economic sentiment and stability.

Scaramucci's war-and-markets thread leaned heavily on energy as the transmission mechanism, outlining how escorts and insurance could help reduce risk premia if hostilities end. In his post on X, he argued that the market itself is the scoreboard to watch for whether the political exit ramp is being taken.