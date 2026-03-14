'The President Wants You Right Away': Scott Bessent Pulled From Live Interview— What He Said After Sparks Social Media Buzz

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's interview with Sky News was suddenly interrupted on Thursday when an aide entered and told him, "The president wants you right away."

Bessent was speaking with reporter Wilfred Frost at the White House around 10:22 a.m. EDT when he left the interview. He did not return until about 12:02 p.m., leaving a gap of roughly 100 minutes.

A 100-Minute Gap And No Explanation

Upon returning, Bessent told Frost that President Donald Trump was in “great spirits.” He also added to Frost that the U.S. military operation against Iran was moving forward "well ahead of schedule," though he did not explain what had been discussed during the meeting with the president.

Social media chatter highlighted that Bessent appeared "visibly shaking" when he returned to the interview and that neither Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir had been seen in public for several days.

Is Netanyahu Dead? What’s Actually Being Said On X

Meanwhile, on X, users debated on unverified social media posts claiming that the Israeli Prime Minister had died, fallen into a coma, or suffered a serious injury at Sheba Medical Center.

Some posts cited a supposedly deleted tweet and glitches in AI‑generated video clips as evidence. Claims made in association with Israeli officials remain unverified, with no official confirmation.

‘I Would Trust My Child’s Life in Their Hands’: Bessent

When he returned after speaking with Trump, Bessent also made a personal remark about his family.

He said he has a teenager who is considering joining the military and described what he called the "highest compliment" he could offer: that he would trust his child's life in the hands of Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Dan Caine and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The comment stood out because it came from the Treasury Secretary during a discussion related to wartime developments.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.