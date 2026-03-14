Trump Adviser David Sacks Warns Iran Escalation Could Be 'Catastrophic,' Calls For US To 'Declare Victory And Get Out'

Trump’s AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks warned that the U.S. strategy in Iran could lead to “catastrophic” outcomes.

Sacks Calls for Off-Ramp

Speaking on an episode of the All-In Podcast released Friday, Sacks said that continued military escalation against Iran could have disastrous regional consequences and called for a negotiated off-ramp.

The venture capitalist pointed out that the U.S. has significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities, including its army, navy, and air force. Sacks suggested that this would be an opportune time to declare victory and withdraw.

“We’ve degraded Iranian capabilities massively,” Sacks said. “This is a good time to declare victory and get out — and that is clearly what the markets would like to see.”

Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani, reinforced that stance, stating Tehran, unlike the United States, has prepared itself for a long war.

Sacks also pointed out that a prolonged conflict could exhaust the U.S.’s key ally in the Middle East, Israel's air defenses, potentially triggering nuclear escalation.

‘Dead Man’s Switch’ Over Gulf Economies

Sacks described Iran as holding a “dead man’s switch over the economic fate of the Gulf States,” signaling significant downside risk for energy markets and regional stability if escalation continues.

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