Jim Cramer Questions US Strategy On Strait Of Hormuz As Tom Cotton Rejects Claims Trump Team Failed To Plan For Crisis

On Friday, Jim Cramer questioned U.S. military strategy around the Strait of Hormuz as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) pushed back against report that the Donald Trump administration failed to plan for Iran potentially shutting the vital global shipping route.

Jim Cramer Raises Concerns About US Strategy

In a post on X, Cramer questioned whether U.S. planners had focused on the right priorities in the region.

"Still surprising people that we arguably had no plan for the most important piece of real estate in this war: The Strait of Hormuz? We sunk ships but not the right ones," Cramer wrote.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy corridors, carrying roughly 20% of global oil shipments.

Disruptions there can ripple through energy markets and global trade.

Previously, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) also accused Trump of failing to foresee the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

Iran announced the closure of the waterway more than a week ago amid escalating tensions with the U.S. and Israel.

Cotton Rejects Report Questioning Trump Administration Planning

Cotton dismissed a CNN report stating U.S. officials were unprepared for such a move.

"As chairman of the Intelligence Committee, let me make clear: whoever leaked this lied," Cotton wrote on X. "CNN should do some fact-checking. The U.S. has planned for Iran to try to close the strait for decades."

The report cited sources who said officials underestimated Iran's willingness to block the waterway following U.S. strikes, potentially complicating global energy flows and shipping operations.

Trump Warns Iran Over Strait Interference

Meanwhile, Trump has warned Iran that any further interference with shipping could prompt stronger U.S. action.

Trump said U.S. forces recently carried out a major bombing raid targeting military sites near Kharg Island, Iran's primary oil export hub, but stopped short of destroying its energy infrastructure.

The president also indicated that the U.S. could deploy naval escorts for tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary and warned that Iran would face severe consequences if it continued disrupting maritime traffic in the region.

Oil Prices Near $100 Amid Iran Conflict

Oil prices briefly climbed above $100 this week for the first time since 2022, before dropping during the week.

On Friday evening, energy markets were mixed, with WTI crude April 2026 futures rising 3.74% to $99.31 per barrel, RBOB gasoline gaining 3.40% to $3.07 per gallon, and ULSD heating oil climbing 2.34% to $3.99 per gallon, while natural gas fell 3.12% to $3.13 per MMBtu (Million British Thermal Units).

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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