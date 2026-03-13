Jared Kushner is under a ticking clock. Following his official appointment as Special Envoy for Peace by President Donald Trump, Kushner has just ten days left to publicly disclose his financial records, bringing fresh scrutiny to his multibillion-dollar investment firm.

The Saudi Connection And Affinity Partners

Kushner's forthcoming disclosure is highly anticipated due to the massive influx of foreign capital into his private equity company, Affinity Partners. Since leaving his role as a White House adviser in 2021, Kushner's firm has grown to manage $5.4 billion.

Notably, Kushner secured a $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia just six months after the first Trump administration ended. Reports indicate Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally overruled his own financial advisors who objected to the sum.

Despite managing billions, Affinity Partners has returned zero profits to its investors, amplifying public interest in the firm’s financial health.

A Formal Return to Diplomacy

The strict disclosure deadline was triggered on Feb. 19, when President Trump formally announced Kushner's appointment during an inaugural “Board of Peace” meeting.

“Very smart guy. We're making Jared also an envoy of peace,” Trump said during the announcement at the ‘Board of Peace’ event, adding that with Kushner and co-envoy Steve Witkoff, “at least we're covered from an IQ standpoint.”

Prior to this formal appointment, Kushner engaged in high-stakes negotiations in the Middle East and Russia as a private citizen. By officially taking the government role, he is now legally bound by federal ethics and transparency laws.

‘Trusted Relationships’

Critics have raised alarms over potential conflicts of interest, arguing that Kushner's deep financial ties to Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds could compromise his diplomatic neutrality.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Alexandros Michailidis on Shutterstock.com