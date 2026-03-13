Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Friday at 2:30 AM ET, as the conflict enters its fourteenth day.

On Thursday, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, warned that the Strait of Hormuz will stay closed as leverage against the U.S., regional attacks will continue, and U.S. military bases in the Middle East could be targeted. Khamenei's statement was read on state TV, with him not appearing on camera.

US Refueling Plane Down In Iraq

A U.S. KC‑135 refueling plane crashed in Iraq while supporting operations related to Iran, the U.S. CENTCOM confirmed on Thursday. Two aircraft were involved; one crashed in western Iraq while the other landed safely.



Rescue efforts are underway, and the military confirmed the crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire.

Explosions Shake Dubai After Drone Scare

On Friday, loud explosions rattled buildings in Dubai, sending a thick plume of smoke over the city center. This followed Thursday’s "minor drone incident" in the Al Bada area near Burj Khalifa, with authorities reporting no injuries.

Missile Strike In Israel’s Zarzir Injures 58

A missile attack on Zarzir, near the Lebanon border, injured 58 people—one moderately and 57 with minor glass-shard injuries, according to Israel's Magen David Adom, reported AP News.

IRGC warns Israel Gas Fields At Risk

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that Israel's Leviathan and Karish gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean could become targets, signaling potential retaliation against regional energy infrastructure if Iran faces attacks.

US Misread Iran's Nuclear Proposal-Aragachi

Seyed Abbas Araghchi argues that Iran offered a proposal aimed at ensuring it wouldn't pursue nuclear weapons, but U.S. negotiators dismissed it partly due to misunderstanding key technical details of the offer.

https://x.com/araghchi/status/2032180007439651303

Qatar Denies Halting LNG To Sway US

Qatar denied Israeli media claims that it halted LNG production to influence U.S. energy prices, calling the reports divisive and emphasizing it prioritizes safety over political or economic interests.

Seoul Proposes Energy Vouchers For Households

South Korea plans energy vouchers for vulnerable households. It plans to limit naphtha exports to ease the impact of rising energy prices amid the Middle East crisis, as the country depends heavily on imported fossil fuels.

Image via Shutterstock

