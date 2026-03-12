Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday accused President Donald Trump of failing to anticipate the Strait of Hormuz crisis, saying the administration is now scrambling as oil prices rise and shipping remains snarled.

Schumer Blasts Trump's Hormuz Miscalculation

On X, Schumer wrote, "A college student with a basic understanding of geopolitics could tell you that Iran’s greatest leverage is this narrow passage through which a huge share of the world’s oil must travel. And now the administration is scrambling to contain the damage and deal with rising oil prices."

His remarks fit into a broader Democratic critique of Trump's handling of the widening conflict with Iran and the blockade of a chokepoint that carries about one-fifth of global oil supply.

Mojtaba Escalates Threats In First Remarks

Schumer was reacting after Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, said Thursday that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz should continue as a "tool to pressure the enemy" in his first public statement since taking power.

In televised remarks carried by state media and reported by Reuters, Mojtaba also said U.S. military bases in the region should close immediately and warned that "those bases will be attacked." He added that Iran "will not refrain from avenging the blood of its martyrs," after an attack on his father's compound killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other close family members and left Mojtaba injured.

Oil Shock Deepens War's Political Cost

