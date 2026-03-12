On Thursday, Jim Cramer called for stronger U.S. military action against Iran to pressure the country into negotiations. His post got Community Noted on X with a reference to the outcome of the Vietnam War.

Jim Cramer Calls For Escalation In Iran Conflict

Cramer took to X and said, "If the infrastructure is not taken out and the money is not taken away why should Iran come to the peace table."

He also warned that Tehran is using energy markets as leverage during the conflict, adding, "They are taunting us with $200 oil. They do not have the cards; our military must be unleashed."

The CNBC host then invoked the Vietnam War in his argument for stronger action, saying it may be "time to do what we did to Hanoi… to get them to the table."

In a separate post, he stressed that ending the conflict remains critical but suggested the U.S. should seek a negotiated outcome that avoids extreme measures.

"It is vital that this war end, and if possible, on our terms," Cramer wrote. "We need an off ramp."

Community Note Points To Vietnam War Outcome

A Community Note attached to Cramer's post highlighted the historical outcome of the Vietnam War, stating, "The US lost the Vietnam war and had to withdraw."

Despite having superior conventional weapons, the U.S. eventually withdrew from the conflict in the early 1970s after years of fighting against guerrilla forces in Vietnam, the BBC reported.

The annotation argued that citing the war as a model for forcing negotiations could be misleading because the U.S. ultimately did not achieve a military victory.

Iran Warns Oil Could Hit $200 As War Escalates

Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaqari warned that oil prices could surge to $200 per barrel if the conflict disrupts regional security, particularly shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway carries roughly a fifth of the world's oil supply, making it one of the most critical chokepoints in global energy markets.

Oil prices were higher in late trading, with U.S. crude rising 0.52% to $96.23 per barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, climbed 0.61% to $101.07 a barrel.

Natural gas also moved higher, gaining 0.56% to $3.251. Meanwhile, gasoline futures slipped 0.14% to $2.9605, and ultra-low sulfur diesel edged down 0.12% to $3.8941.

