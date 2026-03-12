Anthony Scaramucci accused President Donald Trump on Thursday of gaslighting voters over energy costs, arguing that the president had flipped from promising cheaper fuel to defending higher prices during the Iran war.

Scaramucci Hits Trump Over Gas Shift

In a post on X, the former White House communications director wrote, "Trump now gaslighting about gas prices. ‘Higher gas prices are good for America!' After previously gaslighting about lowering gas prices." Scaramucci added that Trump had lost independent voters and what he called the "principled right" because of those shifting messages.

Scaramucci's criticism came after Trump wrote on Truth Social, "The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money."

Oil Spike Scrambles White House Message

The AP report also said the national average for gasoline had climbed more than 50% from the $2.30 Trump cited last month to $3.60 a gallon.

Other Democrats piled on. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) mocked Trump on X, writing, "Don't worry, America! Your gas prices are going up — but Trump is making lots of money. So it's ok."

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) also criticized Trump's acceptance of higher fuel prices and called for an end to what he described as a "stupid war" to ease costs for consumers.

Economists Warn Of Wider Fallout

According to the Associated Press, Goldman Sachs said Thursday that, based on its forecasts and historical experience, higher oil prices would lift inflation, slow growth and push unemployment higher by year-end.

At the time of writing, WTI crude futures traded around $95 per barrel after a sharp two-day rally.

