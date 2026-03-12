In a move to counter China’s growing influence, the Pentagon is reportedly putting together a team of investment bankers from leading Wall Street firms for a $200 billion defense investment initiative.

The recruitment document, prepared by search firm Heidrick & Struggles, offers the bankers a chance to “serve your country” and manage “more capital than most investors deploy in their entire careers”.

The unit will deploy $200 billion in defense investments over three years, marking a major shift toward prioritizing economic security.

The agency is courting top Wall Street talent by criticizing the "peak neoliberalism" of the 1990s—blaming policies like outsourcing and integrating China into the global economy for weakening U.S. supply security. It says the goal is to help deter major adversaries from gaining military superiority, while offering recruits direct access to senior government officials and privileged information.

The Department of War did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Pentagon Push Aligns With Economic Strategy

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Photo courtesy: Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com