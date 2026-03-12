Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Thursday at 3:00 AM ET, as the conflict enters its thirteenth day.

On Wednesday, speaking to supporters in Hebron, Kentucky, President Donald Trump claimed the U.S. had already "won" the war against Iran, even as attacks continue across the region. Trump said U.S. forces have severely weakened Iran's military capabilities, but did not indicate when the conflict would end.

Meanwhile, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that the Department of Energy (DOE) would release 172 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve starting next week to help curb energy prices during the Iran war.

UN Security Council Condemns Iran Attacks

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), on Wednesday, adopted a resolution condemning Iran for attacks on Gulf countries and Jordan, demanding that Tehran immediately halt hostilities. The measure passed with 13 of 15 members voting in favor and was co-sponsored by 135 UN member states.

Gavin Newsom Says “No Imminent” Threat

California Governor Gavin Newsom said there is no "imminent threat" to California despite an FBI memo warning officials about unverified claims that Iranian-linked actors may be considering potential drone attacks.

Iran Speaks To Russia, Pakistan, Outlines Terms To End War

Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran remains committed to regional peace after speaking with leaders of Russia and Pakistan, but added that ending the war requires recognition of Iran's rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees to prevent future aggression.

https://x.com/drpezeshkian/status/2031794088526168170

Citi, StanChart Evacuate Dubai Offices

Citibank plans to close all but one branch and evacuate some Dubai offices after Iran threatened to target financial institutions in the region. Standard Chartered has also begun evacuating offices in Dubai following warnings from Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters that economic and banking interests linked to the U.S. and Israel could be targeted, reported Reuters.

Iran Condemns EU Sanctions

Iran condemned new European Union sanctions on 19 officials and entities over alleged human rights abuses, calling them "absurd" and unlawful. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on X that the measures punish Iran for exercising self-defence, after EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas confirmed the sanctions were approved.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock