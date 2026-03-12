Major U.S. airports are appealing to the public for donations of food, gas, and grocery gift cards to support Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees who continue working without pay during the partial government shutdown.

TSA Workers Seek Public Support With Gift Cards And Food Donations

On Wednesday, in a post on X, Denver International Airport wrote, "Support the dedicated TSA employees working without pay by donating $10 and $20 grocery store and gas gift cards. Visa gift cards cannot be accepted."

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, posted on X, that it has opened a food pantry for TSA and Customs and Border Protection staff.

The airport is asking for "donations of non-perishable food, hygiene items, and diapers" at the SEA Conference Center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Perry Cooper, a Seattle airport spokesperson, said pantry donations had also been used during prior government shutdowns, with airport tenants helping by providing meals and discounts to staff, reported Business Insider.

Earlier this week, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport advised travelers to arrive two to three hours ahead of flights.

New Orleans Airport also posted on X that wait times had improved but remained unpredictable, advising travelers to arrive two hours before their flights.

TSA Funding Struggles Amid DHS Shutdown

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) criticized the Trump administration as the partial DHS shutdown reached its 24th day, citing a TSA message blaming Democrats for staffing shortages that caused passengers to miss flights.

Lawmakers considered redirecting funds from Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, meant for ICE and CBP, to pay TSA employees.

Senate leaders John Thune (R-SD) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) supported the idea, while Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) highlighted the shutdown's impact on aviation.

The shutdown disrupted airport operations nationwide, suspending TSA PreCheck and Global Entry.

Last month, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the department made "tough but necessary workforce and resource decisions" and warned the shutdown endangered national security.

Funding disputes stemmed from Democratic demands for new immigration enforcement rules and negotiations with the White House failed.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: David Tran Photo / Shutterstock.com