SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci criticized Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for his intense and aggressive comments about military action in Iran, saying the rhetoric made him sound "unhinged."

Scaramucci Calls Out Graham's Iran Remarks

On Wednesday, Scaramucci posted on X, "Lindsey Graham. What are you doing?"

He said, "This morning you're out there talking about blowing people up like you just had four espressos and no sleep. You sound unhinged. You are embarrassing yourself and you are embarrassing this country.

"Take a tranquilizer. Take a five minute break from Fox News. Please," he added.

Scaramucci acknowledged there might be legitimate military concerns, writing, "Maybe the theocracy is a genuine threat to the region and there's a legitimate military argument to be made."

He added a caution about Graham's tone, "But you sound like a nut. And when you sound like a nut, nobody takes the argument seriously — even if the argument has merit."

He concluded, "There's a difference between being hawkish and being unhinged. Lindsey Graham needs to know that difference."

On Sunday, in an interview on Fox News' Morning Futures, Graham warned Iran that the next two weeks would be "hell," saying the U.S. and Israel would strike the regime, which he called "death row now."

He suggested similar action could target Cuba, signaling possible military escalation. Regional violence has already killed over 1,000 people, including U.S. service members.

Graham And Trump React To Iran's New Leader

Last week, Graham criticized Mojtaba Khamenei after reports named him Iran's new supreme leader, accusing him of privilege and warning he could meet the same fate as his father.

He urged the Iranian public to stand firm.

President Donald Trump said the new leader would need U.S. approval to remain in power and confirmed he might endorse someone with ties to the old regime.

He noted that decisions about ending the war with Iran would involve Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but he would make the final call.

Last year, Graham also said lasting Middle East peace required limiting Iran's influence and neutralizing Hezbollah, adding that a path existed toward a Palestinian state acceptable to Israel, but it would require significant effort.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



Photo courtesy: Al Teich / Shutterstock.com