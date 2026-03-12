Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has expressed concern about rising gas prices at the pump in the U.S. as tensions with Iran escalate.

Endless Wars

In a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday, Paul shared that he was concerned about the rising fuel costs. "Gas prices just shot past $3.50 a gallon, the highest since 2024," he said.

Rand Paul Slams Iran War

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Paul slammed the Iran war as well as other wars in the Middle East. He added that the Iranian government was ready to negotiate over the nuclear deal. Paul also shared that the claims that the country was "moments away" from Nuclear weapons had no sufficient evidence.

He decried the U.S. being dragged into another war in the region, sharing that he "admired" President Donald Trump's "rhetoric" of not being involved in the wars taking place in the region, adding that he didn't want to "see American soldiers on the ground in Iran."

Paul also slammed the U.S. debt, holding the "military industrial complex" responsible for the country’s rising debt. He also said that the debt was a national security concern as the administration mulls another defense spending package.

Sean Duffy Defends Rising Gas Prices

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) slammed Trump as fuel costs surged, pulling up a screenshot of an old social media post by Trump in 2013, which cautioned against rising oil prices.

Volatile Pricing

However, prices surged again when reports emerged that Iran had placed naval mines in the Strait, which prompted Trump to issue a warning to the Iranian government of serious consequences if the reports were factual.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock/ miss.cabul