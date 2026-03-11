U.S. intelligence assessments show Iran's leadership remains largely intact and is not in danger of collapsing any time soon, despite nearly two weeks of U.S. and Israeli strikes.

Intelligence Sees Regime Holding Firm

Reuters reported Wednesday that a "multitude" of intelligence reports, according to three people familiar with the findings, offer "consistent analysis that the regime is not in danger" and "retains control of the Iranian public," with the most recent assessment completed within the past few days.

Succession Fails To Shake Control

Trump Faces Murky Endgame Options

Israeli officials, in private discussions, have also acknowledged there is no certainty the war will topple the clerical government, though people familiar with the matter cautioned that conditions inside Iran remain fluid and could still change.

Photo Courtesy: Tomas Ragina on Shutterstock.com