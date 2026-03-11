After the recent U.S. military action in Iran that resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier this month and the capture of former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro in January, Chinese analysts have acknowledged that U.S. military strength remains "superior.”

Political scientist and government adviser Zheng Yongnian agreed, stating in an interview that despite internal political and social issues, the U.S.’s war-making capability solely depends on its will to deploy such power. Trump had been "underestimated,” said Zheng.

In recent years, China has highlighted social issues and strained alliances as evidence of U.S. decline, with President Xi Jinping asserting that "the East is rising and the West is declining." President Donald Trump's 2024 re-election further fueled Chinese media discussions of American weakening.

However, Zheng emphasized, "Despite numerous issues within its political and social spheres, we absolutely must not underestimate America's capabilities."

China Eyes US Ties Amid Escalating Iran War

The comments from Chinese analysts may reflect an understanding of the shifting global power dynamics. Earlier this week, the world’s second-largest economy said that it anticipates a “landmark year” in its relations with the U.S. as it prepares for a summit between Xi and Trump in April.

However, China is also facing its own challenges. The country has set its lowest economic growth target since the 1990s, amidst “grave and complex” challenges. These challenges include a prolonged property slump, weak investment and consumption, and deflation.

