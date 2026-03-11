Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said that globalization has done more than shift jobs overseas, adding it has eroded Americans' sense of community and identity, leaving them vulnerable to political manipulation.

Murphy Warns Globalization Eroded Local Identity

On Tuesday, Murphy shared a post and a video clip on X, highlighting the social costs of global economic integration.

"Here’s the thing we miss about globalization. It’s not just that factory jobs were destroyed. Our sense of unique, local place based identity was destroyed too," he wrote.

In the video, Murphy elaborated, saying, "Demagogues prey upon people who have no roots, who have no firm identity. And they hand them a divisive political identity. Or they hand people others who are to blame for the place that they are in their life."

He described the consequences of globalization on local communities: "It ran out of business, the local grocer, the local bookstore, you know, our local pediatrician."

He continued, "Everything became owned by the big corporations. It flattened our culture; we all now buy and watch the same stuff, it destroyed our local downtowns."

Murphy said the promise of globalization, greater interconnectedness, and prosperity has often fallen short.

"Being a citizen of the world, being one of 8 billion people, that actually feels really lonely," he said.

He added, "It leaves you feeling like you don’t have a connection to a place. That’s where the emptiness and the rootlessness come into play."

Globalization Backlash Raises Economic Risks

Earlier this year, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick criticized globalization at the World Economic Forum in Davos, calling it a "failed policy" that left U.S. workers behind.

He urged nations to adopt an "America first" approach, reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, and prioritize domestic resources, saying, "When America shines, the world shines."

Last year, Economist Peter Schiff warned that efforts to reverse globalization could shift inflation to the real economy, potentially causing asset price collapses and higher consumer prices.

He said the public, investors, and the Trump administration were unprepared for the economic risks.

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio cautioned that Trump's tariffs might worsen stagflation and fail to bring manufacturing back.

He said a shift toward a more controlled global economy was reducing efficiency and slowing growth.

