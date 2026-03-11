Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Wednesday at 9.30 AM ET, as the conflict enters its twelfth day.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump warned Iran not to place naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, threatening severe military retaliation if such activity were confirmed. Soon after, the U.S. military destroyed 16 Iranian vessels suspected of laying naval mines near Hormuz, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command.

Japan To Release Oil Reserves Soon

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced that Japan will begin releasing part of its oil reserves from March 16 to ease supply concerns caused by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. The plan includes 15 days' worth of private-sector reserves and one month of state reserves, NHK World Japan reported.

Iran Attacks Two Ships in Hormuz Strait

Iran's IRGC reported that two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz were attacked today: the Thai-flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree and the Liberian-flagged Express Rome, both allegedly struck after ignoring Iranian warnings, reported CNN, citing Iran’s Fars News Agency.

Spain Permanently Withdraws Its Ambassador To Israel

Spain has permanently recalled its ambassador to Israel and downgraded its embassy in Tel Aviv, which will now be headed by a chargé d'affaires, according to the official state gazette and the Foreign Ministry, reported Reuters.

Putin Discusses War With UAE President

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Middle East conflict with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stressing the need to halt escalation and resolve the situation through negotiations, reported Al Jazeera.

Iran Claims Attacks On Israeli Intelligence Agency, Naval Base

Iran's army said it targeted multiple Israeli military sites—including the intelligence directorate Aman, unit 8200, the Green Pine radar, and Haifa's submarine headquarters—with attacks that are still ongoing, reported Al Arabiya.

Italian PM Meloni Condemns Iran School Tragedy

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned a missile strike on a primary school in Minab, southern Iran, killing at least 170, mostly girls aged 7–12, and called for swift accountability. Meloni also stated that Italy ‘does not want to enter war’ despite sending defense assets to the Middle East, reported Anadolu Ajansı, citing Italian news agency Rai.

Erdoğan Urges Diplomacy To End War

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during his party's parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday, urged an end to the war, warning that continued conflict could escalate regionally, cause more casualties, and worsen the global economic impact, while emphasizing that diplomacy could still resolve the crisis, reported TRT World.

Spain Backs IEA's Historic Oil Release

Sara Aagesen, the energy minister of Spain, said her country supports a proposal by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to carry out its largest-ever oil reserve release to ease surging crude prices, reported Al Jazeera. The G-7 energy ministers also said they are ready to take coordinated measures if needed.

Oman Downs Two Drones

Oman's state news agency reported that two drones were downed—one over land and another into the sea near Duqm—causing no casualties or damage. Oman condemned the attacks and said it is taking measures to protect national security and residents' safety.

Hezbollah Fires Rockets Near Khiam

Hezbollah said it fired rockets at Israeli military positions south of the Lebanese town of Khiam, marking another in a series of cross‑border attacks as fighting intensifies along the Lebanon–Israel frontier, reported Al Jazeera.

Oman Air Adds Flights Amid War Disruptions

Oman Air is maintaining operations from Muscat and adding extra international flights between March 10 and 15, to destinations like London Heathrow, Istanbul, Cairo, and Rome, to support travelers amid regional airspace closures caused by the ongoing war.

IRGC Claims Attack On US Bases Of 5 Countries

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched drones toward the U.S. military base in Bahrain, SaudiArabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Erbil in Iraq.

Qatar Urges Iran-US Talks To Ease Tensions

Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, Qatar's minister of state for foreign affairs, urged de-escalation in the Middle East and called on Iran and the United States to return to negotiations, warning that Iran's attacks on regional neighbours benefit no one, reported Al Jazeera.

UK Maritime Agency Reports Hormuz Ship Attack

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said a cargo ship was hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, sparking a fire on board and forcing the crew to evacuate.

Israel Rejects Truce Talks With Lebanon: Report

Israel has rejected diplomatic efforts by Lebanon to halt its escalating offensive against Hezbollah, insisting negotiations occur "under fire." Talks have stalled as Beirut demands a ceasefire before discussions, while Israel wants talks to focus only on the possibility of one, reported the Financial Times.

