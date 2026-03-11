World leaders across the region and beyond have quickly sent congratulations and messages of support following Mojtaba Khamenei's appointment as Iran's Supreme Leader.

World Leaders Congratulate Iran's New Leader

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei, writing that "your work in this high post will certainly require immense courage and selflessness," he said in the statement.

He affirmed that Russia remains a "reliable partner" to Iran.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on becoming Iran's Supreme Leader, saying he was "confident that the new Supreme Leader would guide Iran towards peace, stability and prosperity."

In a statement, Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman, also congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on becoming Iran's new Supreme Leader. Mojtaba Khamenei became the first Arab leader to do so after the death of his father, Ali Khamenei.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on becoming Iran’s Supreme Leader.

He highlighted the historic friendship between the two nations and expressed hope to "develop interstate relations in a spirit of mutual respect and trust."

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani expressed confidence in a statement that Mojtaba Khamenei's leadership would continue, and reaffirmed Iraq's support for Iran and its efforts to maintain regional stability.

President Donald Trump said the new Iranian leader would need U.S. approval to stay in power, warning, "he’s not going to last long," without it.

He confirmed he was willing to approve a leader with ties to the previous regime.

