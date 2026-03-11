Republican Clay Fuller, the district attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit and President Donald Trump's endorsed choice, won a place in the April 7 runoff to replace former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) in Georgia's 14th Congressional District, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Trump Endorsement Helps Fuller Reach Runoff

Democrat Shawn Harris, a retired brigadier general and cattle farmer who lost to Greene in 2024, also advanced after no candidate cleared the majority needed to avoid a second round.

Fuller emerged from a crowded field of more than a dozen candidates after Trump endorsed him last month and later appeared in Greene's district alongside Fuller and other Republicans at a February event in Rome, Georgia.

In his endorsement, Trump said Fuller would fight to grow the economy, cut taxes and regulations, promote U.S. manufacturing, unleash energy production, secure the border, stop migrant crime, protect elections, expand school choice and defend gun rights.

Greene Stays Out But Looms Large

The district stretches from Atlanta's northwest exurbs to the Alabama line and up to Tennessee, and Greene carried it by 64.4% in 2024, highlighting Harris' steep climb in the runoff.

GOP Eyes Seat To Protect Majority

Image via Shutterstock/ lev radin