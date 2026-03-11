Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has defended President Donald Trump amid surging oil prices as escalating tensions in the U.S.-Iran war cast a shadow of doubt over crude oil supplies.

Sean Duffy Decries Liberal Agenda

Sharing a clip from his appearance at an event, Duffy took to the social media platform X on Tuesday to back Trump. He said in the video that there was a lot of coverage in the media when oil prices went "north of $100 a barrel." Crude oil prices had almost reached over $120 per barrel recently.

Duffy then called out the lack of coverage when Trump's "Energy Dominance initiative brought prices down," he said. "Isn't it funny that the liberal media only wants to talk about when oil prices go up?" Duffy questioned in the caption, adding that "gas prices were BELOW $3/gallon" for the first time in 5 years.

Sean Duffy Backs Donald Trump In Iran War

"I think this is going to be short-lived for the President and I think we're going to see a recovery in the energy markets," Duffy said in the video. Further backing the administration, Duffy, in the caption, said that Trump was "doing everything he can to make sure thugs don't hold the world's energy economy hostage."

Mines In The Strait Of Hormuz?

Oil prices had earlier fallen to over $79/barrel after U.S. Energy chief Chris Wright, in a now-deleted post, said that the Navy had successfully escorted a tanker through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, prices surged again when reports emerged that Iran had placed naval mines in the Strait, which prompted Trump to issue a warning to the Iranian government of serious consequences if the reports were factual.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock.com