On Tuesday, Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized Donald Trump's administration over the escalating conflict with Iran.

Warren Questions Goals Of US Strikes On Iran

Speaking to reporters after a closed-door congressional briefing on the military operation, Warren said lawmakers are still unclear about the administration's objectives.

"Here we are well into the second week, and it is still the case that the Trump administration cannot explain the reasons that we entered this war, the goals we’re trying to accomplish and the methods for doing that," she said.

The Massachusetts Democrat added that officials offered no clear estimate on how long the conflict could last.

"I'm very worried about how long this will drag on," Warren said. "We are hearing no logical estimates about when it will be over."

$1 Billion A Day Criticism Of War Spending

Warren also spoke about what she described as the administration's spending priorities, saying the U.S. is spending roughly $1 billion per day on airstrikes.

"There's no money for health care. There's no money for child care," she said. "But there's a billion dollars a day to go to the Middle East and drop bombs on Iran for military purposes that no one can describe."

In a post on X, Warren said, "He [Trump] won't spare a cent for the 15 million Americans who will lose their health care, but he'll spend a billion dollars a day bombing Iran."

Last month, four Democratic-led states — California, Colorado, Illinois and Minnesota — filed a federal lawsuit in Chicago seeking to block the Trump administration's proposed $600 million in public health funding cuts.

War Costs And Economic Risks Mount

According to a report cited by Reuters, the Trump administration told congressional committees the U.S. used $5.6 billion in munitions during the first two days of strikes.

Lawmakers are reportedly concerned the conflict could rapidly drain U.S. weapons stockpiles and the White House may soon request additional war funding from Congress, potentially around $50 billion.

Previously, economist Peter Schiff warned the broader economic impact could be far larger, saying the war and potential reconstruction costs could ultimately reach hundreds of billions of dollars or even $1 trillion.

Photo Courtesy: Bryan J. Scrafford on Shutterstock.com