Trump Ally, New DHS Leader Nominee Markwayne Mullin Makes New Stock Trades: Here's What He Bought And Sold

Markwayne Mullin's Recent Stock Transactions

This joins a recent $15,001 to $50,000 purchase of the health insurance stock by the senator back in September 2025. Before that, Mullin had sold his previous holdings in the stock in August 2025.

The senator currently serves on the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions and on the subcommittee on Department of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education and the subcommittee on Primary Health and Retirement Security.

These committee assignments could make the purchase of a health insurance stock a potential conflict of interest.

The senator bought $15,001 to $50,000 in Intuit stock in December 2025 and in September 2025. Based on the high prices of the stock on the purchase dates, the shares were sold at a loss.

Mullin bought AutoZone shares back in October 2023 and September 2023. The latest sale was done with the stock up more than 45% based on the highest price for shares on each purchase date and the sale price on Feb. 25.

Markwayne Mullin's Stock Trading History

Mullin has also been buying up shares of smaller market capitalization companies, which could be worth monitoring as most members of Congress purchase shares of large-cap stocks.

The senator has also been actively buying up shares of six of the seven Magnificent Seven stocks, marking some of his largest purchases in recent years.

According to data from Quiver Quantitative, Mullin has made more than 500 stock trades with over $24 million in buy and sell transactions since 2023.

Benzinga has previously flagged the senator for questionable disclosures. In 2025, Mullin violated the STOCK Act by reporting two years later transactions he made in 2023.

Mullin’s stock trading history could become a topic of debate during his confirmation hearings to become the next leader of the Department of Homeland Security.

With the Republican Party holding majorities in the House and Senate and often being more accommodating to former congressional members in hearings, Mullin will likely be confirmed for the role.

