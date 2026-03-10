Bernie Sanders Says 'What About Humans?' As Luxury Pet Health Care Booms While 85 Million Americans Remain Uninsured

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is calling attention to the state of American health care after a New York Times article highlighted the booming luxury pet wellness industry.

Sanders Highlights Health Care Gap While Pets Get Luxury Care

On Monday, Sanders shared the NYT story titled "A $1,000 Dog Grooming Session? The Pet Wellness Industry Is Booming" on X, noting that while pets are receiving high-end health care, millions of Americans remain uninsured or underinsured.

"I am delighted that dogs are able to receive high-quality health care. But what about humans?" Sanders wrote.

He added, "In America today, 85 million are uninsured or under-insured. Health care must be considered a human right. We need Medicare for All, NOW."

The NYT article discussed how pet owners are increasingly spending on wellness services, from luxury grooming sessions to specialized diets and veterinary care, reflecting a growing trend of treating pets like family.

Lawmakers Criticize Trump's Health And Cost Policies

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) criticized President Donald Trump on X, saying that after doubling health care premiums, actions in the Middle East were driving gas prices higher.

He asked, "Is he trying to make your life more expensive?"

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore) also condemned Trump's war in Iran, which he said had already cost $5 billion while benefiting the defense industry and cutting health care and food assistance for millions.

Last month, Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) warned that Americans were being distracted from rising insurance costs as political attention shifted to unrelated topics.

He called Trump "a master of distraction" and highlighted Congress's efforts to extend premium tax credits as a legislative victory.

Separately, Trump launched trumprx.gov, a website designed to help consumers access more affordable prescription medications.

The site allows users to search for drugs, view discounted prices, and print coupons for purchases at pharmacies or manufacturers' websites.

Trump said the site would help Americans "save a lot of money and be healthy."

