President Donald Trump urged House Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act, arguing the voting measure would secure GOP victories in future elections and warning he may refuse to sign other legislation until it becomes law.

Trump Presses GOP To Pass SAVE America Act

On Monday, speaking at the House GOP's annual issues conference in Florida, Trump urged lawmakers to prioritize the bill, telling them its passage would help Republicans win upcoming elections, reported The Hill.

"It will guarantee the midterms. If you don't get it, big trouble," Trump said.

Trump added that voters frequently raise the issue when he appears at public events.

"The people are demanding it. Every time I go out, save America! Save America! We want the SAVE America Act!" he said.

He added, "If you send it up there, you will win the midterms and you will win every election for a long time."

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, or SAVE, America Act would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote and identification to cast a ballot.

The measure passed the House in February by a narrow 218-213 vote but has stalled in the Senate, where Democrats argue it would create new barriers to voting.

Trump also pushed for a tougher version of the legislation, calling for additional provisions such as limiting mail-in voting to specific situations and banning transgender athletes from competing in women's sports.

"Let's go for the gold," he said. "We're not going to sign a watered-down version."

In a weekend post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated that he "will not sign other Bills until this is passed."

Lawmakers Debate SAVE America Act Ahead Of Senate Vote

Senate Democrats and Republicans are sharply divided over the SAVE America Act, with social media posts highlighting the political clash.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized the bill on X, calling it "Jim Crow 2.0" and warning it could disenfranchise tens of millions of voters.

He said Senate Democrats will not support the legislation and predicted legislative gridlock if Trump refuses to sign other bills until it passes.

In response, Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) said the SAVE Act only affects non-citizens and accused Schumer of threatening gridlock to protect undocumented immigrants.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) called for immediate passage, even if a talking filibuster is needed, saying: "Securing our elections is what the American people WANT, and it's JUST COMMON SENSE!"

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) echoed the urgency: "Do a talking filibuster or blow it up altogether. It's time to put up or shut up and pass the SAVE America Act."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: noamgalai from Shutterstock