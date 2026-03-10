President Donald Trump's job approval slipped in a new poll as voters soured on his handling of several of the issues that have defined the opening months of the 2026 midterm year, including immigration, prices and Iran.

New Poll Shows Approval Slide

The NBC News survey results published over the weekend found 44% of registered voters approved of Trump's performance and 54% disapproved, while Democrats held an edge on the generic congressional ballot. The poll marked a 3-point drop from Trump's 47% approval rating in NBC's March 2025 survey.

Key Issues Drag On Trump

Voters gave Trump his strongest marks on border security, where 53% approved, but only 44% approved of his handling of immigration and 41% backed his approach to Iran, a sign that some of the issues central to his political brand have become weaker ground.

Favorability Holds Despite Political Risks

Despite his weaker job approval numbers, Trump still outpolled former Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on overall favorability in the NBC News survey.

