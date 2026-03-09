Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that Russia may enjoy a short-term windfall from surging oil prices during the Iran war, but argued that a deeper blow to Tehran would ultimately hurt President Vladimir Putin's broader ambitions.

Pompeo Says Russia's Gain Won't Last

On X, Pompeo wrote, "Russia might be benefiting from higher oil prices – for a bit. But when the US topples the Islamic Republic's capabilities, it will seriously damage Putin’s geopolitical project."

Pompeo added that the only people "rooting against" the United States were "Putin, Xi, the Mullahs, & Tucker Carlson," and said Washington "must get this right."

Oil Spike Revives Moscow Windfall Fears

Putin Views Hardened After Ukraine War

As CIA director and secretary of state, in 2016, he also backed intelligence findings that Moscow interfered in U.S. elections and said such conduct was "unacceptable" and "not appropriate" in meetings with Russian officials.

