Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Monday at 3:45 AM ET, as the conflict enters its tenth day.

Mojtaba Khamenei Named Iran's Supreme Leader

On Sunday, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was named Iran's new supreme leader after his father was killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes, according to state media.

Trump Says Iran's New Leader Needs US Approval

President Donald Trump said Iran's new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, would need U.S. approval to remain in power, warning in an interview with ABC News that without his endorsement, the leader would not “last long."

Turkey Deploys F-16 Jets To Northern Cyprus

Turkey's Defense Ministry said it has deployed six F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems to Northern Cyprus amid recent regional developments, adding that additional measures may be taken if needed, reported Al Jazeera.

Bahrain Oil Refinery Hit, Force Majeure Declared

Bahrain's Bapco Energies declared force majeure on operations after thick smoke was seen rising from its refinery following an Iranian drone attack in the Sitra area that caused damage and injuries, reported Reuters. Force majeure clauses free parties from liability when obligations cannot be met due to events beyond their control. Bapco is Bahrain's main oil refinery and a key part of the country's energy sector.

IDF Claims Strike On IRGC Sites, Eliminates Top Iranian Military Aide

The IDF said it targeted the IRGC Air Force Headquarters, the main command center directing Iran's air force operations, during large-scale strikes on multiple Iranian regime targets.



IDF also said that it eliminated Abu al-Qassem Baba'iyan, head of the Supreme Leader's Military Office and chief of staff at Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, who was responsible for coordinating Iran's military operations.

G7 Weighs Coordinated Oil Reserve Release

G7 finance ministers are set to discuss a coordinated release of oil from emergency reserves through the International Energy Agency, with three member countries, including the U.S., supporting the proposal, according to the Financial Times on Monday.

Pakistan Stocks Plunge, Trading Halted

Pakistan's stock market plunged at the start of the week as rising Middle East tensions triggered a major sell-off on Monday, with the benchmark index falling over 9,700 points (6.21%) in early trading. The drop prompted a 45-minute trading halt after the index declined more than 5%, reported Al Jazeera, citing the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drone Near Oilfield

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense said a drone heading toward the Shaybah Oilfield was intercepted and destroyed.

