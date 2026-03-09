President Donald Trump has declared that the new Iranian leader will need his endorsement to stay in power.

Approval From The US

Trump told ABC News on Sunday that the new Iranian leader’s tenure would be short without his approval. “He's going to have to get approval from us,” the president said. “If he doesn't get approval from us, he's not going to last long.”



When asked about his willingness to approve a leader with links to the old regime, Trump confirmed his readiness. “I would, in order to choose a good leader I would, yeah, I would. There are numerous people that could qualify,” he said.

In another discussion with The Times of Israel on Sunday, Trump stated that the decision to end the war with Iran would be “mutual… a little bit” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, he clarified that the final decision would be his.

“I'll make a decision at the right time, but everything's going to be taken into account," said Trump.

Iran Leadership Shift Draws Criticism

Trump previously said that he needed to be “personally involved” in selecting Iran's next leader and rejected Mojtaba Khamenei’s candidature, calling him a "lightweight."

