Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton warned that Russia's support for Iran, including sharing intelligence on U.S. military operations, represents a major threat to Washington and regional stability.

On Sunday, Bolton shared the warning in a post on X while highlighting his interview with NewsNation.

He wrote, "Russia's assistance to the Iranian regime should be a wake up call for Washington. Russia is an enemy of the United States, and should be treated as such."

In the interview, Bolton elaborated on Iran's vulnerabilities and the potential consequences of Russian involvement.

"It appears that the Pentagon is pretty confident that we’ve eliminated all substantial air defenses within Iran, which gives Israeli and US pilots a lot more confidence," he said.

He added that neutralizing Iran's retaliatory capabilities allows the U.S. to focus on key targets tied to Iranian state power.

Bolton also warned of Russia's role in providing Iran with intelligence on the locations of American ships, planes, and bases.

"I hope that wakes everybody in Washington up to the role Russia is playing, it is an enemy of the United States, it’s made that very clear," he said.

Bolton noted that while Russian intelligence could aid Iran, the reduced retaliatory capability of Iranian forces may limit its effectiveness.

He also touched on wider regional tensions, including Turkey's possible deployment of jets to Northern Cyprus in response to Iranian actions, highlighting the complexity of alliances and threats in the Middle East.

Russia Sharing Intelligence With Iran

Last week, President Donald Trump said he had seen no evidence that Russia was sharing intelligence with Iran on U.S. military assets, telling reporters, “If they are, they’re not doing a very good job, because Iran is not doing too well.”

Anthony Scaramucci accused Russia of helping Iran target American troops while noting the Trump administration had loosened restrictions on Russian oil the same day.

He framed the situation as a national security test, warning that easing Russian oil restrictions could boost Moscow's revenue and aid Iran.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the administration had monitored Russian intelligence sharing and incorporated it into U.S. operational planning, emphasizing that Trump understood "who's talking to who" and could respond directly or through intermediaries.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) warned the conflict could be expanding after reports indicated Russia provided Tehran with data on U.S. warships and aircraft, marking the first sign another major U.S. adversary was indirectly involved.

