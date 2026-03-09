Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and CNBC's Jim Cramer led a wave of alarm Sunday after oil prices surged and President Donald Trump said higher energy costs were "a very small price to pay" for world safety and peace.

Schumer And Cramer Sound Early Alarm

Schumer wrote on X, "Due to Donald Trump's reckless war of choice, gas prices have surged to their highest levels in years," and demanded that Trump release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve "IMMEDIATELY."

Cramer warned, "A sudden oil shock is always bad for stocks," adding, "I don't see a path to de-escalation."

Trump Shrugs Off Pressure On Oil

Other critics sharpened the political attack. California Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D) office circulated a satirical image showing an "Iran war blend" price of $8.21 a gallon.

Economist Peter Schiff wrote, "Oil is now over $112 per barrel," warning prices "can easily go much higher."

Market Shock Ripples Across Global Economy

Reuters reported last week that analysts see prolonged supply disruptions, fresh inflation pressure and slower global growth if the conflict drags on. At the time, Goldman Sachs estimated that a temporary rise in oil to $100 could shave 0.4 percentage points off global growth.

Dow futures fell 999 points, or 2.10%, to 46,518, while WTI crude April 2026 futures surged 27.58% to $116.03 per barrel and the U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.61% to 99.59, signaling a broad flight to safety.

