Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sharply criticized reported developments in Iran's leadership, attacking Mojtaba Khamenei after state media said the son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been named the country's new supreme leader.

Graham Criticizes Reported Rise Of Mojtaba Khamenei

On Sunday, responding to a CBS News report, Graham posted on X with a blistering critique of Mojtaba Khamenei, who has long been seen as an influential figure behind the scenes in Iran's political and security establishment.

"When it comes to the future of the region and that of the Iranian people, the son of the late murderous ayatollah is not the change we're looking for," Graham wrote.

The Republican senator accused Mojtaba Khamenei of benefiting from privilege while ordinary Iranians struggled.

"He has lived large as the Iranian people have suffered," Graham said.

Graham also issued a stark warning about the future of Iran's leadership.

"I believe it's just a matter of time before he meets the same fate as that of his father — one of the most evil men on the planet," he wrote.

Graham also addressed the Iranian public directly, writing: "To the Iranian people: stand firm. Your liberation is at hand."

The report cited by CBS News said Mojtaba Khamenei, who has never held elected office, has spent years building influence inside Iran's power structure, particularly within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran-US Tensions Spike After Khamenei’s Death And Attacks

Last month, tensions between Iran and the U.S. escalated sharply. Israeli officials claimed Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei had been killed in strikes, and Iran's state media confirmed his death.

President Donald Trump announced it on Truth Social, calling Khamenei "one of the most evil people in history," while Tehran began a 40-day mourning period.

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned that any U.S. escalation would prompt a military response, blaming Trump for ending a diplomatic opening.

Trump accused Iran of bombing the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, Iran, resulting in significant civilian casualties.

Trump also claimed Iran had apologized to regional neighbors and pledged to stop firing, framing it as a capitulation under U.S.-Israel pressure.

Iranian officials publicly rejected Trump's statements, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf insisting Iran's future would be determined solely by its people.

