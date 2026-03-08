President Donald Trump called for the SAVE America Act voting legislation to take priority over every other item on Capitol Hill, saying he would withhold his signature from other legislation until it is enacted and insisting it be the tougher version he wants. The demand lands as the House vote margin has already set up a Senate fight over the related SAVE Act after it cleared the chamber 218-213 and faces uncertain odds.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised activist Scott Pressler after a "Fox & Friends" appearance that discussed using a filibuster-style tactic to force the bill forward. Trump framed the measure as an "88% issue with ALL VOTERS," and said it "supersedes everything else" and must be handled immediately.

“Great Job by hard working Scott Pressler on Fox & Friends talking about using the Filibuster, or Talking Filibuster, in order to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, an 88% issue with ALL VOTERS. It must be done immediately. It supersedes everything else. MUST GO TO THE FRONT OF THE LINE,” he wrote in the post.

Trump Issues Ultimatum Over Bill

Trump's post also laid out specific policy demands he wants attached to the bill, including voter id plus proof of citizenship and a ban on most mail-in ballots. He said exceptions should be limited to the military and people dealing with illness, disability, or travel.

Beyond election rules, Trump tied the package to cultural flashpoints, calling for restrictions on transgender participation in women's sports and opposing gender-affirming medical procedures for minors. He also warned lawmakers not to pass what he described as a diluted alternative.

“GO FOR THE GOLD: MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. & PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP: NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS EXCEPT FOR MILITARY – ILLNESS, DISABILITY, TRAVEL: NO MEN IN WOMEN'S SPORTS: NO TRANSGENDER MUTILIZATION FOR CHILDREN! DO NOT FAIL,” Trump added in his post.

Will The SAVE Act Transform Voter Rights?

The House-passed SAVE Act would require documentary evidence of U.S. citizenship for voters, and the latest version adds requirements aimed at mail voting. Under that text, mail-in ballots would need identification support such as a photocopy of a state-issued id or an affidavit that includes the last four digits of a Social Security number.

Former President Barack Obama has criticized the GOP-backed approach, arguing it would make voting harder for millions of Americans by adding new hurdles. That criticism has become part of the broader messaging battle as Republicans press the bill as an election-integrity priority.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has taken the opposite view, warning that democratic governance could be at risk if lawmakers do not tighten proof-of-citizenship requirements for voter registration. His comments have added another high-profile voice to a debate that is increasingly spilling beyond Congress.

Pelosi Takes Stand Against Election Disruption

This ongoing political clash underscores the urgency surrounding voting regulations, especially as Pelosi plans to counteract Trump’s unilateral threats with both legal action and legislative efforts. Her commitment to opposing the SAVE Act aligns with broader Democratic strategies leading up to the midterm elections, which could significantly impact voter engagement and turnout.

How Executive Action Could Bypass Congress

Trump has also floated acting without Congress if the Senate blocks the SAVE Act, including an executive order that would require proof of citizenship and voter id for federal elections. In a separate statement tied to that idea, he wrote, "There will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections, whether approved by Congress or not!"

Trump's Sunday message, sharpened the legislative ultimatum by saying he would refuse to sign other bills until the SAVE AMERICA ACT is approved. The combination of a congressional pressure campaign and executive-action talk sets up a high-stakes confrontation with Senate rules and intra-party divisions.