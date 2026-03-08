A loud explosion struck the U.S. embassy in Oslo early Sunday, causing minor damage to the consular entrance and sending thick smoke into the streets, though no injuries were reported.

The blast occurred around 1 a.m. local time in western Oslo. Witnesses described a cloud of smoke rising from the embassy grounds, reported Reuters.

"There was a very thick layer of smoke on the street," said 18-year-old high school student Sebastian Toerstad, who drove past the scene shortly after the incident.

He added, "There was some damage to the entrance."

Norwegian police confirmed that the explosion occurred at the entry to the consular section.

Two police technicians in white overalls were later seen examining the site.

Authorities used dogs, drones, and a helicopter to search for potential perpetrators and reported that no additional explosives were found.

"Investigations have been carried out at the scene with the aid of dogs, drones and a helicopter, searching for one or more potential perpetrators," the Oslo police department said in a statement.

Trump Criticizes Norway Over Nobel Peace Prize

Earlier, President Donald Trump linked his push to take control of Greenland to his frustration over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, saying he no longer felt bound to think "purely of Peace" as the dispute risked a new trade war with Europe.

He sent a text to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, noting that since Norway had not awarded him the prize for stopping eight wars, he could now focus on what he considered best for the United States.

Trump declined to say whether he would use force but threatened tariffs on European nations if they did not agree to a deal.

Photo courtesy: Phil Mistry on Shutterstock.com