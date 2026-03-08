Another weekend, another set of intriguing stories. Here’s a quick roundup of the top stories that made headlines over the weekend.

Elizabeth Warren ‘More Worried’ After Classified Iran Briefing

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) expressed her concerns about the Trump administration’s handling of the U.S.-Iran war. She criticized the administration for its lack of a clear plan and the war being based on false pretenses.

“I was worried before, but I’m more worried now,” Warren said in a video shared on X.

Trump Says Iran Responsible For Deadly School Bombing

President Donald Trump accused Iran of bombing a girls' school in Minab, contradicting U.S. media reports suggesting a U.S. airstrike. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the incident is under investigation, noting Iran's history of targeting civilians. The attack near an IRGC compound caused the highest civilian death toll since the joint U.S.-Israeli operation began.

Trump Rejects UK Offer To Deploy Aircraft Carriers To Middle East

President Trump dismissed the U.K.'s offer to send two aircraft carriers to the Middle East, saying the U.S. "doesn't need them any longer" but "will remember." The decision follows deployments of the HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Dragon. U.K. officials have debated potential RAF strikes on Iranian missile sites, prompting calls for clarification.

Antony Blinken Warns US Can’t Sustain Shooting Down ‘$20,000 Iranian Drones’

Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced concerns over the long-term consequences of the U.S.-Iran war. He highlighted the impact of the war on markets and munitions, which could become a “limiting factor” if the markets tank and crude oil prices keep rising.

Who Will Exit The Trump White House In 2026?

Amidst a reshuffle in the Trump administration, the prediction market is speculating on who will be the next to leave. On Thursday, President Trump reassigned Kristi Noem from her position as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.

Photo: OogImages/Shutterstock