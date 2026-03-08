U.S. intelligence assessments reportedly indicate that Iran remains capable of reaching its main highly enriched uranium reserves at Isfahan, despite American strikes that sealed the site beneath the ground.

Spy Agencies Flag Nuclear Risk

The Wall Street Journal, citing American officials, said Iran holds roughly 970 pounds of uranium, the bulk of which is stored at Isfahan and enriched to 60%.

Uranium would still need to be enriched to about 90% to reach weapons-grade levels — a step U.S. officials say would be relatively easy if Iran's centrifuges are still running.

Commando Raid Option Still on the Table

President Donald Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One Saturday, said ground forces could eventually be deployed to secure the material. “We wouldn’t do it now,” he said, citing the need to further degrade Iranian defenses first.

The report said a senior official confirmed that a raid is not part of the current operational plan.

The U.S. also struck two other nuclear facilities at Fordo and Natanz.

Diplomatic Options Narrow

Diplomatic off-ramps appear narrow now.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that Trump had effectively ended President Pezeshkian’s de-escalation push, warning Tehran’s armed forces were fully prepared for further confrontation

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.