President Donald Trump has publicly dismissed the United Kingdom’s offer to deploy two aircraft carriers to the Middle East, amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict.

Trump Dismisses U.K.’s Offer

Trump, in a statement on Truth Social, rejected the U.K.’s plan to send two aircraft carriers to the Middle East on Saturday.

Trump, in a seemingly veiled reference to the U.K.’s reluctance to engage in the war, stated that the U.S. “will remember” the U.K.’s actions.

“The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East,” Trump wrote.

“That's OK, Prime Minister [Keir] Starmer, we don't need them any longer — But we will remember.”

The Guardian reported earlier Saturday that the rejection comes after the U.K. Ministry of Defence announced its readiness to deploy the HMS Prince of Wales, the navy's flagship. This would be in addition to the HMS Dragon, which is already en route to the Middle East.

The U.K. has also been deploying RAF Typhoon and F-35 jets to defend its interests in the region.

The U.K.’s potential involvement in the U.S.-Iran conflict has been a topic of controversy.

During an appearance on "BBC Breakfast" on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy suggested that the Royal Air Force could participate in strikes on Iranian missile sites if necessary to protect British interests in the region. This led to calls for clarification from the U.K. government.

Meanwhile, Trump has been critical of the U.K.’s stance on the conflict, as well as Spain’s refusal to allow the U.S. to use its bases for operations in Iran.

The U.K. also denied the U.S. access to its bases, raising worries that such a move could breach international law.

These events underscore the intricate geopolitical tensions in the U.S.-Iran conflict, as major allies take strategic actions that may influence its trajectory.

Photo courtesy: noamgalai from Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.