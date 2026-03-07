President Donald Trump has accused Iran of carrying out a bombing at an Iranian girls’ school, a claim that contradicts earlier media reports. The incident, which resulted in a significant number of civilian casualties, has sparked international concern.

Trump Alleges Iran Responsible Amid Conflicting Reports

Trump, while aboard Air Force One, alleged that Iran was responsible for the bombing of the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, Iran, reported The Hill on Saturday. This statement was made in response to a reporter’s question about the incident.

Trump’s claim is at odds with U.S. media reports, which suggest that the explosions were likely caused by U.S. airstrikes. He said, "No, and based on what I've seen, that was done by Iran."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was present during the questioning, stated that the U.S. was investigating the incident and pointed out that Iran is the only side known to target civilians. "We're certainly investigating," Hegseth said.

Neither the U.S. nor Iran has officially taken responsibility for the attack.

UN Calls for Independent Investigation

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt denied that U.S. airstrikes targeted the school, stating that the Department of Defense was investigating the attack and accusing reporters of falling for Iranian “propaganda.”

The incident has raised global alarm, prompting the United Nations to call for an independent investigation into the attack.

