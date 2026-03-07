On Saturday, Anthony Scaramucci accused Russia of helping Iran target American troops and said the Trump administration moved to loosen restrictions on Russian oil activity on the same day. The comments landed as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warned President Donald Trump that the Middle East fight is spreading and as WTI crude futures jumped 12.67% to $91.27.

In a post on X, Scaramucci framed the situation as a national security test, arguing that an enemy assisting attacks on U.S. forces should face consequences, not relief.

In another post, Scaramucci warned that the U.S. strike on Iran could jolt energy markets and reshape policy debates around Russian crude. In his post, Scaramucci argued that loosening restrictions on Russian oil could wind up boosting Moscow's cash flow and, in turn, aid Iran.

In the post, Scaramucci laid out a chain reaction: military action against Iran, a sharp jump in oil prices, and calls to lift limits on Russian barrels as a supposed pressure valve. He also claimed Russia would capture the revenue and use it to support Iran in ways that could endanger U.S. forces.

Scaramucci also criticized rhetoric he attributed to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, writing that Hegseth "speaks callously of genocide." The post further took aim at lawmakers with the phrase "Do Nothing Congress."

Is Trump's Oil Strategy Backfiring On America?

On Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. could allow certain Russian oil transactions for a limited period as a way to calm global energy markets.

In an interview with Fox Business, Bessent said refiners in India were permitted to buy Russian crude that was already on the water, describing the step as temporary and tied to a near-term supply gap.

Bessent also posted on X: This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorizes transactions involving oil already stranded at sea,

Schumer attacked the administration's posture after the intelligence-sharing report, writing on X: If true, this shows a widening war that Trump is already losing control of.

Oil markets have been choppy with added focus on the Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping chokepoint that carries about one-fifth of the world's oil, amplifying fears that any expansion of the conflict could squeeze supply.

Geopolitical Risks of Aggressive Foreign Policy

Scaramucci’s warnings reflect a broader concern that such actions could undermine trust within NATO alliances, which is relevant as tensions escalate with reports of Russian intelligence sharing with Iran, potentially impacting U.S. operations. As the administration navigates these complex dynamics, it remains to be seen how recent policy decisions will affect global energy markets and security.

Image: Shutterstock/OnePixelStudio