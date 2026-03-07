In an interview recorded earlier this week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Trump administration is watching reports that Russia is feeding Iran information about U.S. military positioning in the Middle East, arguing the U.S. can counter any such help as fighting intensifies. The comments land after U.S.-Israeli strikes and a widening volley of missile and drone attacks across Israel and Gulf states and as prediction market odds point to a conflict that traders don't see ending quickly.

Speaking with CBS News’ "60 Minutes," Hegseth said that the U.S. is monitoring communications and incorporating what it learns into operational planning. He said Americans should feel confident that President Donald Trump understands "who’s talking to who" and that activity viewed as improper is being met with a forceful response.

During the interview, Hegseth said that Trump can deliver messages to Russia directly or through intermediaries, arguing Trump has relationships with leaders that prior administrations lacked.

When questioned about whether Moscow’s involvement posed a threat to American military personnel, Hegseth responded by emphasizing that the United States is primarily focused on creating danger for its opponents.

“We’re putting the other guys in danger, and that’s our job,” Hegseth said. “So we’re not concerned about that. But the only ones that need to be worried right now are Iranians that think they’re gonna live.”

Geopolitical Tensions Rise Amid Intelligence Sharing

What Are The Odds Of Escalation?

Trading on Polymarket has reflected expectations for a longer conflict, with a ceasefire by March 15 priced at 26% and by March 31 at 46%. The market also put the odds of U.S. military entry into Iran by Dec. 31 at 38%, using a definition that includes special operations forces but excludes intelligence operatives.

When pressed on timing at the Pentagon, Hegseth declined to pin down a duration and said Trump has flexibility to describe a timeline that could shift. The briefing also cited four U.S. service members killed, with Trump warning on Sunday that there will "likely be more."

Another Polymarket contract tracked the probability of the Strait of Hormuz closing before month-end at 43%. The waterway is a critical conduit, with about 20% of global oil shipments passing through it.