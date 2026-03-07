The Trump administration is signaling stronger support for cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies in its updated cybersecurity strategy.

The policy document outlines how emerging technologies will shape national security, economic competitiveness and digital infrastructure.

Jason Lowery, an executive associated with the Defense Department initiative, highlighted the development on X and pointed to the policy update.

Lowery wrote on X, "Boom. Supporting cryptocurrency & blockchain technology is now officially an emerging technology priority in the U.S. Presidential Cyber Strategy."

Cyber Strategy Elevates Blockchain

The seven-page document outlines the White House's approach to defending digital infrastructure and strengthening American technological leadership.

It places cyberspace at the center of economic growth, innovation and national defense.

The strategy argues that digital networks underpin everyday life, economic opportunity and the country's broader technological influence. Officials warned that hostile actors increasingly exploit cyberspace to threaten democratic systems and economic security.

The policy framework describes six priority pillars designed to guide cybersecurity policy and investment decisions. These pillars aim to shape adversary behavior, improve regulation and modernize federal networks.

Emerging Technologies Take Priority

One pillar focuses on maintaining U.S. leadership in critical and emerging technologies. The strategy highlights blockchain systems and cryptocurrency security as areas requiring continued development and protection.

The document also emphasizes post-quantum cryptography, artificial intelligence security and quantum computing capabilities. Officials say these technologies will determine future cybersecurity resilience and economic leadership.

The administration also intends to accelerate the adoption of AI-powered cybersecurity tools across federal networks. These systems could detect threats earlier and automate defensive responses.

Public-Private Cooperation

The strategy calls for stronger partnerships between government agencies, private companies and research institutions. Officials believe collaboration will accelerate innovation while strengthening cyber defenses.

The plan also urges regulators to reduce compliance burdens that slow technological development. Policymakers argue that streamlined regulations could help companies respond faster to evolving cyber threats.

Federal agencies will also modernize infrastructure through cloud migration, zero-trust architectures and advanced encryption methods. These upgrades aim to make government networks more resilient against intrusions.

Technology Sector Implications

The renewed emphasis on emerging technologies could influence the broader technology sector and digital asset ecosystem. Companies developing infrastructure for blockchain networks may benefit from greater federal attention.