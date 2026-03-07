President Donald Trump demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender” in a Truth Social post on Friday. His demand follows his earlier call for a role in selecting the country’s next leader.

There will be “no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER,” Trump said, adding that after surrender and “the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s),” the U.S. and its allies will work to bring Iran back economically.

Iranian Officials Reject Leadership Demand

Iranian officials pushed back directly on Trump’s demand to have a voice in selecting Iran’s next leader.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf cleared the position on X, stating Iran’s fate “will be determined solely by the proud Iranian nation, not by Epstein’s gang.”

On Friday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh, speaking at New Delhi’s Raisina Dialogue, said Trump “cannot appoint even the mayor of New York.”

Khatibzadeh also described the U.S.-Israel campaign in the event as an “existential war,” saying Tehran has “no option” but to fight back.

Photo: Shutterstock

