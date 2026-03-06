On Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) warned that the conflict in the Middle East may be expanding after a report said Russia is sharing intelligence with Iran on U.S. military assets.

Report Claims Russia Passed Targeting Data To Iran

A report by The Washington Post said Russia has been providing Iran with intelligence on the locations of U.S. military assets in the Middle East, including warships and aircraft.

The report cited three officials familiar with the intelligence who said the information-sharing began after the conflict escalated last weekend.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, described the effort as extensive.

If confirmed, the development would mark the first indication that another major U.S. adversary is indirectly involved in the growing conflict.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

US Weighs Easing Russian Oil Restrictions

The report came on the same day as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. may temporarily allow certain Russian oil transactions to stabilize global energy markets.

While speaking with Fox Business, Bessent said Washington has permitted refiners in India to purchase Russian oil that was already in transit.

He described the step as a temporary measure to ease a global supply gap.

"This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorizes transactions involving oil already stranded at sea," Bessent wrote on X.

At the time of writing, WTI Crude April 26 futures were trading at $91.27, up $10.26, or 12.67%.

Schumer Says Conflict Is Becoming A ‘Widening War'

Following the report and Bessent's remarks, Schumer took to X and criticized Donald Trump and his administration. "If true, this shows a widening war that Donald Trump is already losing control of."

Schumer also accused the administration of prioritizing Moscow's interests while Americans face rising energy costs.

"How is Trump responding? By providing sanctions relief to help Russia's oil sector because this White House failed to prepare for rising oil prices from his reckless war," he added.

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci echoed the criticism, questioning why the administration appeared to downplay the report.

"So Russia has been providing Iran with targeting information on U.S. troops in the Middle East and Trump's press secretary is already telling us ‘it doesn't really matter,'" Scaramucci wrote.

"Why is protecting Russia more important than protecting American troops?"

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock