President Donald Trump said Friday he secured commitments from major U.S. defense contractors to "quadruple Production of the ‘Exquisite Class' Weaponry," touting an accelerated expansion of production plants and output that he said began three months ago.

LMT shares are trading near 52-week highs. See the chart and price action here.

The announcement comes as the U.S. employs what he described as a "virtually unlimited supply" of munitions in Iran and recently employed in Venezuela.

Weapons Production 4x

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he held a "very good meeting with the largest U.S. Defense Manufacturing Companies" and claimed they agreed to "quadruple Production of the ‘Exquisite Class' Weaponry" to reach "as rapidly as possible, the highest levels of quantity."

He added that "Expansion began three months prior to the meeting, and Plants and Production of many of these Weapons are already under way," framing the move as part of a broader effort to ramp up U.S. defense output.

Trump said the U.S. has "a virtually unlimited supply of Medium and Upper Medium Grade Munitions, which we are using, as an example, in Iran, and recently used in Venezuela," while noting that "we have also increased Orders at these levels."

Defense Primes at the White House

President Trump said the companies represented by their CEOs at the White House session included:

Stock Market Reaction

Defense and aerospace shares were mixed in Friday afternoon trading as investors weighed the prospect of higher long‑term weapons orders against existing backlogs and geopolitical risk.

Markets ended the week down broadly as oil surged above $90 per barrel with the Strait of Hormuz effectively shut and Middle East output and refining capacity disrupted.

Photo: Shutterstock